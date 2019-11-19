'Uplifting' follow-up to viral Christmas film

Director's 'uplifting' new follow-up to viral Christmas film
A video producer whose John Lewis-inspired Christmas film went viral last year has released an "uplifting" follow-up.

Made for You tells the story of a couple in a long-distance relationship at Christmas.

The film comes a year after creator Phil Beastall's first Christmas film, Love is a Gift was watched online more than 50 million times.

Mr Beastall said he wanted his latest film to have "a positive message".

