Video

A five-year-old boy who deals with severe anxiety has been breaking records at a go-karting track in Gloucester.

Archie's family has a passion for motor sports and he took on the go-karting experience in a battery-powered vehicle at the age of four.

Family friend and JDR karting owner Richard Gittings is Archie's coach and is blown away by his skill, and the youngster's parents have noted the change in his confidence when he gets behind the wheel.

Archie is now just one second off beating the lap record across ages at the track.

Video journalist: Kathryn Emerson.