Stroud school children send postcards to elderly people
Primary children have been bringing smiles to the faces of elderly people with thoughtful handwritten cards.
Resthaven Nursing Home in Stroud reached out to local schools to combat loneliness among its residents.
The recipients of the "postcards of kindness" are in the process of writing back to their young penpals.
22 Jan 2020
