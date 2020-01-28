Video

A Tewkesbury woman is celebrating 45 years in her role as lollipop lady.

Betty Ealand started the role aged 30 and has been patrolling the road around Tewkesbury Church of England School for the past 45 years.

She doesn't have any plans to give it up either - saying if she could she'd carry on for another 45 years.

Video journalist: Francesca Osborne