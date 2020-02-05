Video

Two men who were imprisoned in a Japanese prisoner of war camp in 1941 have been recalling their experience for the first time, 75 years after their release.

Derek Bird, from Marlborough, Wiltshire, and Robert Macmillan, from Nailsworth, Gloucestershire, were visiting the Philippines when the attack on Pearl Harbor prevented anyone leaving Hong Kong.

Their families were captured on Christmas Eve 1941 before being rescued by the Americans.

Video Journalist: Kathryn Emerson.