Men tell of rescuing woman from submerged car roof

Video

Watch three men retell the story of how they rescued a woman from the roof of her submerged car - after she had been trapped in floodwater for 12 hours.

Mark Smith, 51, was alerted to her plight by Geoff Handley, who was walking his dog near St Briavels in the Forest of Dean.

Mr Smith said the 61-year-old woman had climbed on to the roof of her car after driving into the flooded area and getting stuck with no phone signal.

