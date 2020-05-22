Typhoon builder Peggy celebrates 100th birthday

Video

A woman who helped build Typhoon aircraft during the Second World War, has celebrated her 100th birthday.

Peggy Fisher built Hawker Typhoons in Gloucester and said she and her fellow female colleagues would often do the work much quicker than the men, due to their nimble fingers.

The centenarian spent her birthday at home in Upton-upon-Severn, Worcestershire, with her family, and was visited by friends and neighbours who all sang happy birthday - from a safe distance.

They had planned for a much bigger celebration including a fly-past but unfortunately Covid-19 put those plans on hold.