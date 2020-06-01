Sudoku solvers: 'People use us to go to sleep to'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'People use us to go to sleep to': Sudoku solvers become internet sensation
Two men have become YouTube stars with videos of them solving sudoku puzzles.
The number of viewers has rocketed since the coronovirus lockdown.
Mark Goodliffe and Simon Anthony say people are flocking to their channel for entertainment and relaxation.
-
01 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-gloucestershire-52868820/people-use-us-to-go-to-sleep-to-sudoku-solvers-become-internet-sensationRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window