A boy from Bristol, who raised more than £300,000 for the NHS, has received a Blue Peter badge for his efforts.

Seven-year-old Frank Mills was born with spina bifida, and made headlines by walking ten metres several times outside his house using a frame.

He was inspired by Captain Sir Tom Moore, who raised more than £32m by walking 100 laps of his garden.

Blue Peter's Lindsey Russell said Frank and his brother Billy were both "amazing".

Video journalist: Alex Howick