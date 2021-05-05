Local elections 2021: Young voters on why the environment matters
Ahead of local elections in Bristol, Wiltshire and Gloucestershire, we speak to young voters to find out why environmental issues matter to them.
Gloucestershire climate justice activist Tomeia Gregory, 23, says she sees many links between environmental policies and social injustice.
Her preferred candidate would seek to address social policies with an environmental solution.
