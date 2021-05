An adventurous cat caused a street's power to be turned off when she found herself stuck up the top of a live electricity pole.

Gryffyndor, from Stow-on-the-Wold in Gloucester, is thought to have spent about eight to 10 hours stuck up the 10m (32.8ft) pole on Saturday.

She was eventually brought down by engineers at about 00:10 BST on Sunday.