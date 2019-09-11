An ex-Motorcross front-runner for "the maddest" three-hour-long race in England has said he is coming out of retirement to compete this year.

The Weston Beach Race in Somerset is celebrating its 38th anniversary this weekend and sees both amateur and professional competitors from various places around the world take part.

Former Weston Beach Race frontrunner Mel Pocock faced an accident that left his hand needing surgery and has now come out of retirement to compete in this year's race.

He said: "I just wanted to go back to a sport. I loved it, I missed it."