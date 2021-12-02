A knitting group that has spent all year making items for premature babies is getting ready to send them to hospital in time for Christmas.

The Special Care Babies Knitting Group was set up by Kay Fudge Wilding from Lydney, in the Forest of Dean, and it hopes to help families who often do not have time to pack a bag for hospital.

The boxes include Santa outfits and mince pudding hats, along with blankets, bibs, teddies, knitted crackers, a photo frame, wash bags and chocolate.

They are being sent to Heartlands Hospital in Birmingham, where they say the nurses and families were "extra grateful" for them.