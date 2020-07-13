A college has started a programme to help ex-offenders and former addicts start a career.

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College's (SGS College) course In2Sport, has been set up to help students get qualifications that can be used to get into the fitness industry.

Students are also given support to build their confidence and get them ready for the workplace.

An SGS College spokesperson said they hope the government-funded programme will grow over the coming years.

Video Journalist: Alex Howick

