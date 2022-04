A family of litter-picking enthusiasts have been removing litter from their local forest.

The Wyesham Wombles, made up of dad Ken and his children, Kenton, Summer and Maisie said they are "mad" about picking up rubbish.

They operate across the Gloucestershire and Wales border in the Forest Dean.

Summer said she goes "Wombling" with her family to "keep the world happy".

"We can help with climate change," She said.

Video Journalist: Dan Ayers