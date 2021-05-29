An eight-year-old boy diagnosed with cancer has been surprised with hundreds of super cars on his birthday.

The procession in Cheltenham was held for Kai after his father put a call out on social media to give him a birthday to remember.

His father Toby said he was surprised at how many drivers came along and said it was "really good" for Kai's mental health.

Kai said: "It's been an amazing day and I'm really grateful for it."

Video journalist: Dan Ayers