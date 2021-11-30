Rainbow art project 'transforms' Gloucester square

Rows of houses have been painted bright and bold colours as part of a community scheme in Gloucester.

The city's Rainbow Square project has "transformed" several streets near the centre, organiser Tash Frootko said.

It also aimed to bring the community together, something which resident Michelle said it had achieved.

"We never really had a long conversation but now we're having lots of conversations about it and it's really nice," she added.

Video journalist: Dan Ayers