Van driver swerving across road caught on camera

Footage of a van driver swerving across a road has been released by Gloucestershire Police as part of an anti-drink and anti-drug driving campaign.

The footage was shot on a mobile phone by two members of the public travelling between Cirencester and Gloucester.

Officers intercepted the driver shortly before the Air Balloon roundabout, where he was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drugs.

The driver was found guilty and disqualified from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay £185 in fines and costs.