A tunnel in Stroud has been transformed by the community in response to recent sexual assaults and rape in the town.

The Dudbridge Tunnel, which is next to the Sainsbury's roundabout, has been painted and cleaned to make it feel safer for people to walk through.

BBC Radio Gloucestershire's Dan Ayers has been to the underpass in Stroud to see the transformation and has been speaking to organiser Chrissie Lowery and Insp Paul Cruise.