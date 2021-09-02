A charity in Stroud has set up free boat trips for people with disabilities and mobility problems.

Cotswolds Boatmobility has a wheely boat, which is a specially designed vessel for wheelchairs, as well as canoes for participants to paddle up the Stroudwater Canal.

Jan Thomas, a volunteer at the charity, said: "It's so rewarding giving up some time to volunteer.

"We had one disabled lad who came to a session with his carer a few weeks ago and he was non-verbal. He didn't stop smiling for the whole session and that was so lovely to see."

