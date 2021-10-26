A nurse diagnosed with ADHD three years ago is using her experiences to help other people manage the condition.

Victoria George is a clinical nurse specialist based in Maisemore, near Cheltenham.

ADHD, or attention deficit and hyperactivity disorder, is a neurodevelopmental disorder estimated to effect between three to five percent (3-5%) of the population.

Ms George says changes in the criteria for getting a diagnosis mean more women who were "missed" are now recognising the symptoms and coming forward to get help later in life.

Video Journalist: Deborah Collins