Police have released CCTV footage of a group they wish to identify in connection with a man being hit on the head with a glass bottle.

He required hospital treatment for facial injuries after being assaulted on Stroud High Street at about 20:15 GMT on 7 December.

Police said he was approached by a group of three people before being hit.

The group officers wish to trace was made up of two males and one female, thought to be about 16 or 17-years-old.

It is believed the three people followed the victim along Gloucester Street and High Street before the assault and then ran off towards the Shambles.

Officers are asking for anyone who recognises those in the footage, or who witnessed the incident, to get in touch.

