Lambing season well under way in the Cotswolds

Lambing season has begun at a Cotswold farm which breeds blue and white Texel sheep.

Sudgrove House Farm, in Miserden, is one of many farms around the county welcoming hundreds of newborns during lambing season.

Sue and Aubrey Andrews said it was an "extremely intense time for the farm" but that they had been doing it for many years now.

"The lambs look like prize winners when they are born and you never lose the buzz for the lambing season," said Mrs Andrews.

Video Journalists: Dan Ayers, Mark Leach and Steve Knibbs