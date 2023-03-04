England Rugby legend Mike Tindall and former Tottenham and Portsmouth manager Harry Redknapp have taken part in a charity football match.

The Battle of the Balls event took place at Gloucester City's Meadow Park ground to generate funds for veterans and military support charities.

I'm A Celebrity star and actor Owen Warner was playing up front for Harry Redknapp's celebrity team, which had DIY SOS presenter Nick Knowles as assistant manager

Alongside the celebrities, some Gloucester City legends also returned to the stadium to help raise the profile of the event.

Video Journalists: Dan Ayers and Sofia Hartwell