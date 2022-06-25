A 16-year-old boy from Tewkesbury has opened his own emporium, selling tools and DIY goods in the high street.

Finley Hutchings started selling tools online during lockdown and decided to leave school as soon as he could.

When demand grew for his products, he set up the store with his dad, Mark - and the Hutchings Emporium shop was created.

Finley said: "I'd much rather be working and earning money, instead of learning algebra in school."

