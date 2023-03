More police are patrolling the streets during Cheltenham Festival to try to make women feel safe during the 2023 four-day event.

More than 68,000 people watch the races, with hundreds heading to local bars after-hours.

Some women have told the BBC they are reluctant to work while the event is on, because they fear being propositioned or sexually harassed.

Video Journalists: Francesca Osbourne and Esme Ashcroft