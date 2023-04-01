A Cheltenham man is taking on the John O'Groats to Land's End challenge in what is believed to be the world's first Formula 1 modified wheelchair.

Adam Stanton-Wharmby uses a powered wheelchair as he has cerebral palsy.

He is raising money for the charity Whizz-Kidz, which works with wheelchair users across the country.

The current world record holder is Mary Laver, who completed the challenge in 2009 in 24 days and nine hours.

Video Journalist: Dan Ayers