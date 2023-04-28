A man who shot at a drone flying near his home and then confronted its pilot with a gun been put under curfew and ordered to pay £3,000 compensation.

Michael Edwards, 72, was arrested in August after confronting estate agent videographer Daine Gooden in Cirencester, Gloucestershire.

Video footage shows Edwards walking up to Mr Gooden with a black airgun.

At Gloucester Crown Court he received a 12-month community order and was placed under curfew for four months.