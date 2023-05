A lamprey pie has been made in Gloucester to celebrate the King's Coronation.

The tradition of the city sending one of the pies to the reigning monarch every Christmas dates back to the Middle Ages, but the custom died out in the 19th Century.

The city now only makes the traditional pie for special royal occasions.

Lampreys are now an endangered species so this year it has been made with a pork and apple filling.

Video Journalist: Dan Ayers