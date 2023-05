The new BRIT Billion award is being made by a Tewkesbury awards manufacturer.

Gaudio Awards were approached by the BRITs to create the new prestigious award.

The BRIT Billion is awarded to artists who achieve one billion web streams in the UK.

Lewis Capaldi, Mariah Carey, ABBA and Ellie Goulding are the current new recipients of the trophy.

Video Journalist: Dan Ayers