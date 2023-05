Hundreds of people took part in the annual cheese rolling extreme sporting event in Gloucestershire.

Competitors chased a 8.8lb (4kg) Double Gloucester cheese wheel down the steep Coopers Hill in Brockworth, near Gloucester.

The world-famous event went ahead despite safety fears.

The women's race was won by Canadian Delaney Irving, who was knocked unconscious as she chased the cheese.

Video Journalist: Dan Ayers