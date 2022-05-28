A row of houses have been painted bright and bold colours to bring joy to a street in Gloucester.

Hopewell Street, in Barton, is the latest street to get a makeover by Rainbow House project founder, Tash Frootko.

Ms Frootko has now transformed five areas in the city, previously all self-funded, but this project was partially funded with the local government's new levelling-up fund.

She said: "This street used to be called hopeless street by its residents.

"With these bright colours across the houses, we've brought back the hope to Hopewell Street."

Video journalist: Dan Ayers