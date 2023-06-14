Teenager acts out Ramarni Crosby's fatal stabbing

CCTV footage played to the jury in the trial of Ramarni Crosby's killers shows Levi Cameron re-enacting the fatal attack.

Cameron - who is one of four defendants convicted of Ramarni's manslaughter - can be seen in the footage using stabbing motions.

The defendants then appear to "celebrate" Ramarni's death after being told he had died, prosecutors told the jury.

Ramarni was stabbed in the skull and back after clashing with a group, some armed with machetes.