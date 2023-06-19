An animal sculpture trail that promotes a "hopeful" message for protecting wildlife has been unveiled.

The huge sculptures on the Sudeley Castle Animal Ark Trail have been entirely made out of flowers, grasses and plants.

People who visit the art will be able to see the animals "come to life" using augmented reality on their phones.

Animal Ark director, Mary Powys, said: "We want to uplift and share a story of hope and positivity that although we have lost so much wildlife in the world we can bring it back."

Video Journalist: Sofia Hartwell