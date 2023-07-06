The first woman to manage a professional men's team in English football says she hopes she can be a role model.

Hannah Dingley was appointed caretaker manager of Forest Green Rovers after the club parted company with Duncan Ferguson following a season that ended in relegation to League Two.

In a press conference after a pre-season friendly draw with Melksham Town, she said she wanted to inspire other female coaches and young girls.

Video journalist: Alex Howick