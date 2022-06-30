A man has been sentenced after driving dangerously at speeds of 100 miles per hour during a police chase.

Dog handler PC Ben spotted Kyther Pargeter driving while on his mobile phone and stopped him on Redmarley Road in Cheltenham on 24 January, 2022, before the chase ensued.

Pargeter, 33, of Surrey Avenue in Cheltenham, drove more than double the speed limit during the pursuit.

He received a 14-month prison sentence suspended for 18 months and was given a two-year driving ban.