An 89-year-old George Ezra fan has been surprised by her care home to see him perform live.

Josie Burke, who lives at Castleford House near Sedbury in the Forest of Dean, Gloucestershire, has dementia.

She has always loved George Ezra so her care workers treated her to see him at Chepstow Racecourse.

Josie said: "I couldn't believe that I was there, looking at George. It's wonderful."

Video Journalist: Dan Ayers