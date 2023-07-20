A teacher has been running on a treadmill in front of his class to fundraise for a former student who has cancer.

Dan Port, deputy head at Meadowside Primary School in Quedgeley, Gloucester, ran 53km (33 miles) whilst teaching his Year Five class.

He is fundraising for a former pupil, 12-year-old Harley, who has cancer and is currently going through treatment.

Mr Port said: "Running on a treadmill for six hours, is easy compared to what Harley and his family have gone through with his cancer diagnosis."

Video Journalist: Dan Ayers