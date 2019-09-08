Libraries in Gloucestershire are swapping books for a boogie with silent discos designed to entice more children in.

It is part of this year's library challenge to get more children into reading in their spare time, and this years theme is, of course, music.

Open to children aged between three and 12-years-old, it is hoped the scheme will challenge people's preconceptions of what a traditional library is.

Video Journalist: Kathryn Emerson and Alex Howick