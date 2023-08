Crowds gathered in a Cotswold village to watch a unique football fixture which has been played for more than a century.

The annual clash in Bourton-on-the-Water raises money for charity and is played in a stretch of the River Windrush where the water is ankle-deep.

The game, staged on Bank Holiday Monday, saw Bourton Rovers FC players take on the club's coaching staff.

Video Journalist: Dan Ayers