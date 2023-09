A woman on a charity bike was close to being hit by a car when it overtook a lorry.

Lady Bathurst is riding 1,000 miles (1.6km) to raise money for The National Foundation for Retired Service Animals (NFRSA).

The Gloucestershire-based charity was set up to promote the care, well-being, and welfare of retired service animals.

The charity has pleaded with motorists to be careful when overtaking on country roads.