People have flocked to the River Severn in Gloucestershire to see the magnificent Severn Bore.

The bore is formed by a rising tide moving into the funnel-shaped Bristol Channel and Severn Estuary.

Several keen surfers could be seen riding the swell, including one man who said the experience let him be "close to nature".

"It's unlike anything else is the world, this is like the eighth wonder of the world," added Stuart Matthews, who has been riding bores for 50 years.

Video journalist: Alex Howick