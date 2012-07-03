Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Liphook Cycles still affected by RBS and Natwest glitch
A Hampshire business owner said he was left thousands of pounds out of pocket following last month's problems with Natwest and RBS.
Trevor Beauchamp, who runs Liphook Cycles, had experienced delays in receiving money from card payments.
He and other businesses in the town use a card payment system run by Streamline, which banks with Natwest.
Streamline said the issues were out of its control but all payments to Mr Beauchamp have now been made.
-
03 Jul 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-hampshire-18679432/liphook-cycles-still-affected-by-rbs-and-natwest-glitchRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window