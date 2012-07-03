Video

A Hampshire business owner said he was left thousands of pounds out of pocket following last month's problems with Natwest and RBS.

Trevor Beauchamp, who runs Liphook Cycles, had experienced delays in receiving money from card payments.

He and other businesses in the town use a card payment system run by Streamline, which banks with Natwest.

Streamline said the issues were out of its control but all payments to Mr Beauchamp have now been made.