The sister of a woman who went missing from her home in Southampton last May has filmed an emotional appeal asking her to get in touch.

Gabriela Montanez, 25, who has bipolar disorder, has not been seen since she left her parents' home in Atherley Road, Southampton following an argument.

Her parents have since returned to their home country of Mexico.

Monica Montanez made the plea to find her sister.

Police say they have carried out an extensive investigation to find Ms Montanez, who is also a Mexican national.