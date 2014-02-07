Video

A life-size statue of Charles Dickens has been unveiled near his birthplace in Portsmouth on the 200th anniversary of his birth.

Professor Tony Pointon has campaigned for 20 years to have a statue of Dickens put up in the city, supported by the writer's great-great grandson Ian Dickens.

Mr Dickens said: "We absolutely believe it's 200 years overdue to have a statue that celebrates the life and work and achievements of Charles Dickens."