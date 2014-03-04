Elisha Langley
Undetected brain abscess killed Elisha Langley

A hospital surgeon has told an inquest a brain abscess may have been detected if a woman had told doctors she had a headache.

Elisha Langley, 20, who had learning difficulties, died in December 2012 from the undetected abscess.

Surgical director Merv Rees told the hearing Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital had now produced a "10-point action plan" following the death.

