Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The stories behind the Grayshott War Memorial
An East Hampshire man has brought a war memorial to life by delving into the backgrounds of those recorded there.
John Hill has spent more than a year researching over 50 individuals whose names appear on the Grayshott War Memorial.
He has presented his findings in a new book.
-
21 Apr 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-hampshire-27104042/the-stories-behind-the-grayshott-war-memorialRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window