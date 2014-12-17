Two brothers have been found guilty of murdering a newsagent outside his Hampshire home.

Choudhry Zishan, 35, was assaulted in Eastleigh in the early hours of 30 March, while his pregnant wife and son were in the nearby flat.

Jonathan McKinley, 23, and his brother Samuel, 25, denied killing Mr Zishan.

During the trial, jurors at Winchester Crown Court heard that Mr Zishan had been on his way to work when he was robbed, beaten and left for dead.