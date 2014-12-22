Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Camping and caravanning in the New Forest at Christmas
Staff at a New Forest campsite have been preparing to welcome their regular visitors who like to spend the festive season in the woods.
Setthorns campsite near Sway is open all year round with plenty of hardy campers, caravan and motorhome owners booked in over Christmas.
Manager Rachael Pace has been getting the campsite ready for the celebrations on Christmas Day.
-
22 Dec 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-hampshire-30576216/camping-and-caravanning-in-the-new-forest-at-christmasRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window