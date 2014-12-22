Snowy Christmas camping
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Camping and caravanning in the New Forest at Christmas

Staff at a New Forest campsite have been preparing to welcome their regular visitors who like to spend the festive season in the woods.

Setthorns campsite near Sway is open all year round with plenty of hardy campers, caravan and motorhome owners booked in over Christmas.

Manager Rachael Pace has been getting the campsite ready for the celebrations on Christmas Day.

  • 22 Dec 2014
Go to next video: The history of Christmas crackers