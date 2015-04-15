A huge new cruise ship has arrived in the UK boasting robotic bartenders, circus skills training and virtual sky diving.

Royal Caribbean International's Anthem of the Seas sailed into Southampton earlier - its home port for the summer season.

It has 18 decks and capacity for almost 5,000 passengers. More than 80,000 people are expected to travel on it this summer.

The ship will be officially named by 27-year-old travel agent Emma Wilby, from Sunderland, after she won a competition.

Dominic Paul, from Royal Caribbean International, said the move to base the ship in Southampton for the summer showed a huge investment for the firm in the UK market.